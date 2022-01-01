Pretzels in Glen Allen

Go
Glen Allen restaurants
Toast

Glen Allen restaurants that serve pretzels

Bavarian Pretzel image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Capital Ale House

4024-A Cox Rd, Glen Allen

Avg 4.2 (1832 reviews)
Takeout
Bavarian Pretzel$9.00
Served with sweet Bavarian mustard.
More about Capital Ale House

Browse other tasty dishes in Glen Allen

Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Pickles

French Fries

Map

More near Glen Allen to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston