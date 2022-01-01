Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Profiterole in Glen Allen

Go
Glen Allen restaurants
Toast

Glen Allen restaurants that serve profiterole

Vinnys Italian Grill image

 

Vinnys Italian Grill - Glen Allen

10221 Washington Hwy, Glen Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Profiteroles$6.00
More about Vinnys Italian Grill - Glen Allen
Mama Cucina image

SEAFOOD

Mama Cucina Italian Restaurant

4028 Cox Rd, Glen Allen

Avg 4.6 (1436 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Profiteroles$7.00
More about Mama Cucina Italian Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Glen Allen

Cheeseburgers

Rice Bowls

Tortellini

Salmon

Calamari

Tiramisu

Reuben

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Glen Allen to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Powhatan

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston