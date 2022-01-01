Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Glen Allen

Go
Glen Allen restaurants
Toast

Glen Allen restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Capital Ale House

4024-A Cox Rd, Glen Allen

Avg 4.2 (1832 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Roasted Salmon$25.00
Lemon parsley roasted salmon on red pepper couscous topped with cucumber tomato salsa and tzatziki sauce.
More about Capital Ale House
Vinnys Italian Grill image

 

Vinnys Italian Grill

10221 Washington Hwy, Glen Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Salmon Fillet$19.99
Salmon Burger$9.75
lettuce tomato tarter sauce
More about Vinnys Italian Grill
Mama Cucina image

SEAFOOD

Mama Cucina

4028 Cox Rd, Glen Allen

Avg 4.6 (1436 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$12.00
Fresh salmon broiled in our garlic, dill and wine sauce and served over our house salad. With creamy honey balsamic dressing.
Salmon Limone$22.00
Broiled Salmon with sauteed mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and capers in a lemon cream sauce. Served with linguine pasta.
Salmon Spinaci$23.00
Salmon sauteed in a garlic, olive oil and lemon sauce with diced tomatoes, onions and spinach. Served with cappellini pasta.
More about Mama Cucina

Browse other tasty dishes in Glen Allen

Ravioli

Bruschetta

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Fried Pickles

Chicken Tenders

Chef Salad

Map

More near Glen Allen to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston