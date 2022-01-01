Salmon in Glen Allen
Glen Allen restaurants that serve salmon
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Capital Ale House
4024-A Cox Rd, Glen Allen
|Mediterranean Roasted Salmon
|$25.00
Lemon parsley roasted salmon on red pepper couscous topped with cucumber tomato salsa and tzatziki sauce.
Vinnys Italian Grill
10221 Washington Hwy, Glen Allen
|Baked Salmon Fillet
|$19.99
|Salmon Burger
|$9.75
lettuce tomato tarter sauce
SEAFOOD
Mama Cucina
4028 Cox Rd, Glen Allen
|Salmon Salad
|$12.00
Fresh salmon broiled in our garlic, dill and wine sauce and served over our house salad. With creamy honey balsamic dressing.
|Salmon Limone
|$22.00
Broiled Salmon with sauteed mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and capers in a lemon cream sauce. Served with linguine pasta.
|Salmon Spinaci
|$23.00
Salmon sauteed in a garlic, olive oil and lemon sauce with diced tomatoes, onions and spinach. Served with cappellini pasta.