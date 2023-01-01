Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Glen Allen

Glen Allen restaurants
Glen Allen restaurants that serve shawarma

PITSA

11321 Nuckols Rd UNIT B, Glen Allen

ARABIAN CHICKEN SHAWARMA PIZZADILLA$19.99
Bottom crust toppings: fusion ginger hummus, mozzarella, jalapenos with crumbled falafel. Top crust toppings: fusion garlic pesto, red onions with chicken shawarma. (Served with fusion hummus with extra virgin olive oil, green olives, pickled peppers fresh cilantro, fresh mint with fusion white sauce dressing)
PITSA

1080 Virginia Center Pkwy, STE 101, Glen Allen

CHICKEN SHAWARMA RIZZA + SODA$10.99
Signature rice with red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, chicken shawarma, tomatoes, jalapenos, and red onions finished with Tzatziki ranch dressing. Served with ginger hummus, green olives, and extra virgin olive oil drizzle.
