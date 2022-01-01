Enchiladas in Glen Burnie
Glen Burnie restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Super Tacos Oaxaca - 7748 Governor Ritchie HWY
Super Tacos Oaxaca - 7748 Governor Ritchie HWY
7748 Governor Ritchie HWY, Glen Burnie
|Enchilada Suiza
|$16.00
Three corn tortillas filled with chicken, Mexican cheese, topped with our cream and tomatillo salsa and Oaxaca cheese served with rice and beans.
|Enchilada De Mole
|$17.00
Three corn tortillas filled with chicken, queso fresco, topped with our mole salsa and cheese served with rice and black beans.
More about Alberto’s Restaurant & Raw Bar - 10 Crain Highway North
Alberto’s Restaurant & Raw Bar - 10 Crain Highway North
10 Crain Highway North, Glen Burnie
|Enchilada Dorada's
|$17.00
corn tortillas tossed in our house made red mole seared and stuffed with chicken and set on top of a tomatillo sauce with cream sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and avocado