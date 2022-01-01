Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Glen Burnie

Go
Glen Burnie restaurants
Toast

Glen Burnie restaurants that serve enchiladas

Consumer pic

 

Super Tacos Oaxaca - 7748 Governor Ritchie HWY

7748 Governor Ritchie HWY, Glen Burnie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchilada Suiza$16.00
Three corn tortillas filled with chicken, Mexican cheese, topped with our cream and tomatillo salsa and Oaxaca cheese served with rice and beans.
Enchilada De Mole$17.00
Three corn tortillas filled with chicken, queso fresco, topped with our mole salsa and cheese served with rice and black beans.
More about Super Tacos Oaxaca - 7748 Governor Ritchie HWY
Item pic

 

Alberto’s Restaurant & Raw Bar - 10 Crain Highway North

10 Crain Highway North, Glen Burnie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchilada Dorada's$17.00
corn tortillas tossed in our house made red mole seared and stuffed with chicken and set on top of a tomatillo sauce with cream sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and avocado
More about Alberto’s Restaurant & Raw Bar - 10 Crain Highway North

Browse other tasty dishes in Glen Burnie

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Paninis

Cheeseburgers

Green Beans

Grits

Chili

Omelettes

Stew

Map

More near Glen Burnie to explore

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston