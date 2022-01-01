Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fruit salad in
Glen Burnie
/
Glen Burnie
/
Fruit Salad
Glen Burnie restaurants that serve fruit salad
Willy's Kitchen
7271 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd., Glen Burnie
Avg 4.5
(696 reviews)
Small Fruit Salad
$4.99
More about Willy's Kitchen
The Grill at Quarterfield Station
7704 D Quarterfield Rd, Glen Burnie
No reviews yet
Pt. Fruit Salad
$5.50
Qt. Fruit Salad
$9.50
More about The Grill at Quarterfield Station
