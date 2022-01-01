Stew in Glen Burnie
Glen Burnie restaurants that serve stew
More about Willy's Kitchen
Willy's Kitchen
7271 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd., Glen Burnie
|The summer stew
|$12.99
Squash zucchini tomato onion garlic over homefries 2 eggs and pesto and parmesan
More about Judy's Island Grill II
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Judy's Island Grill II
800 Crain Hwy N, Glen Burnie
|Small Soup Brown Stew Gravy (sm)
|$10.00
|Brown Stew Chicken-bone In
|$13.99
Savory boneless chicken, spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew.
|Family Meal Brown Stew Chicken
|$53.99