Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Glen Burnie

Go
Glen Burnie restaurants
Toast

Glen Burnie restaurants that serve stew

Willy's Kitchen image

 

Willy's Kitchen

7271 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd., Glen Burnie

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
Takeout
The summer stew$12.99
Squash zucchini tomato onion garlic over homefries 2 eggs and pesto and parmesan
More about Willy's Kitchen
Brown Stew Chicken-boneless image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Judy's Island Grill II

800 Crain Hwy N, Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Soup Brown Stew Gravy (sm)$10.00
Brown Stew Chicken-bone In$13.99
Savory boneless chicken, spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew.
Family Meal Brown Stew Chicken$53.99
More about Judy's Island Grill II

Browse other tasty dishes in Glen Burnie

Waffles

Turkey Clubs

Greek Salad

Chicken Wraps

Crab Cakes

Pancakes

Country Fried Steaks

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Glen Burnie to explore

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (680 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (241 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (248 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (362 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1729 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston