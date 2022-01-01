Tostadas in Glen Burnie
Glen Burnie restaurants that serve tostadas
Super Tacos Oaxaca - 7748 Governor Ritchie HWY
Super Tacos Oaxaca - 7748 Governor Ritchie HWY
7748 Governor Ritchie HWY, Glen Burnie
|Tostadas Istmo
|$14.00
Four crispy flat corn tortillas topped with beans, cabage, queso fresco,tomotoes,chopped carne azada,oaxaca cream.
Alberto's Restaurant & Raw Bar - 10 Crain Highway North
Alberto’s Restaurant & Raw Bar - 10 Crain Highway North
10 Crain Highway North, Glen Burnie
|Tostadas
|$17.00
three corn tortilla shells topped with black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, sliced avocado and a drizzle of avocado cream sauce (choice of meat) served with rice and beans