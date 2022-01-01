Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Glen Cove
/
Glen Cove
/
Chicken Tenders
Glen Cove restaurants that serve chicken tenders
The Downtown Cafe
4 School St, Glen Cove
No reviews yet
Chicken Fingers
$10.00
Kids Chicken Fingers
$9.00
More about The Downtown Cafe
Henry’s Confectionery
8 Glen Street, Glen Cove
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders Platter
$10.75
More about Henry’s Confectionery
Browse other tasty dishes in Glen Cove
Penne
Clams
More near Glen Cove to explore
Larchmont
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Great Neck
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Port Washington
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Oyster Bay
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Roslyn Heights
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Manhasset
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Westbury
No reviews yet
Glen Head
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1577 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(250 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(623 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(184 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(220 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(518 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston