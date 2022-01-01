Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
Glen Cove
/
Glen Cove
/
Clams
Glen Cove restaurants that serve clams
The Downtown Cafe
4 School St, Glen Cove
No reviews yet
White Clam Sauce
$18.00
Baked Clams
$12.00
More about The Downtown Cafe
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The View Grill
111 Lattingtown Rd., Glen Cove
Avg 4.5
(611 reviews)
Baked Clams
$10.00
with, onion, panko, lemon, white wine and fresh chopped clams
More about The View Grill
