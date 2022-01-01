Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Glen Ellyn

Glen Ellyn restaurants
Toast

Glen Ellyn restaurants that serve avocado toast

SOUPS • SALADS

Blackberry Market - Glen Ellyn

401 N Main ST, Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (1195 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Avocado Toast (V, NF, DF)$6.75
A single thick slice of ciabatta toast with smashed avocado and fresh arugula. Topped with shaved veggies. Add two fried eggs for $1.00
Avocado Toast$9.50
Two thick slices of ciabatta toast with smashed avocado and fresh arugula. Topped with shaved veggies. Add two fried eggs for $1.50. (Breakfast Potatoes not included on this dish.)
More about Blackberry Market - Glen Ellyn
Bonita Bowls - Glen Ellyn - 524 Crescent Blvd

524 Crescent Blvd, Glen Ellyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Basic Avocado Toast$9.00
SOURDOUGH BREAD TOPPED WITH AVOCADO, BACON, CHERRY TOMATOES, EVERYTHING BUT THE BAGEL, & HONEY OR BALSAMIC DRIZZLE
More about Bonita Bowls - Glen Ellyn - 524 Crescent Blvd

