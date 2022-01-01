Ceviche in Glen Ellyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

A Toda Madre

499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.5 (1632 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche De Atun$15.00
ahi tuna, orange-serrano soy, avocado, sesame, chorizo aioli + chips
Ceviche De Camaron$15.00
shrimp, avocado, cucumber, beet chips, cilantro, red onion, mango-citrus sauce
Ceviche De Pescado$14.00
tilapia marinated in lime juice, tomato, cilantro, onion, radish, avocado, fresno pepper-lime broth + chips
Blackberry Market image

SOUPS • SALADS

Blackberry Market - Glen Ellyn

401 N Main ST, Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Ceviche Salad$11.25
