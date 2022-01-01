Ceviche in Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn restaurants that serve ceviche
TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
A Toda Madre
499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn
|Ceviche De Atun
|$15.00
ahi tuna, orange-serrano soy, avocado, sesame, chorizo aioli + chips
|Ceviche De Camaron
|$15.00
shrimp, avocado, cucumber, beet chips, cilantro, red onion, mango-citrus sauce
|Ceviche De Pescado
|$14.00
tilapia marinated in lime juice, tomato, cilantro, onion, radish, avocado, fresno pepper-lime broth + chips