Chicken soup in Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about Made In Italy Trattoria - 476 Forest Ave
PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Made In Italy Trattoria - 476 Forest Ave
476 Forest Ave, Glen Ellyn
|SOUP OF DAY CUP Chicken Noodle
|$4.00
More about Blackberry Market - Glen Ellyn
SOUPS • SALADS
Blackberry Market - Glen Ellyn
401 N Main ST, Glen Ellyn
|Soup of the Day: Chicken Wild Rice (NF)
|$0.00
Ingredients: onions, carrots, celery, chicken stock, white wine, butter, flour, milk, wild rice, grilled chicken, garlic, thyme
|Soup: Chicken Chili Verde Quart (GF, NF, DF)
|$13.75
Ingredients: onions, garlic, cumin, green chiles, white beans, chicken stock, chicken, cilantro, and salsa verde.
|Soup of the Day: Chicken Chile Verde (GF, NF, DF)
|$0.00
Ingredients: onions, garlic, chili powder, cumin, green chiles, white beans, chicken stock, chicken, cilantro, salsa verde