Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Glen Ellyn

Go
Glen Ellyn restaurants
Toast

Glen Ellyn restaurants that serve chicken soup

Made In Italy Trattoria image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Made In Italy Trattoria - 476 Forest Ave

476 Forest Ave, Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (632 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SOUP OF DAY CUP Chicken Noodle$4.00
More about Made In Italy Trattoria - 476 Forest Ave
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS

Blackberry Market - Glen Ellyn

401 N Main ST, Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (1195 reviews)
Takeout
Soup of the Day: Chicken Wild Rice (NF)$0.00
Ingredients: onions, carrots, celery, chicken stock, white wine, butter, flour, milk, wild rice, grilled chicken, garlic, thyme
Soup: Chicken Chili Verde Quart (GF, NF, DF)$13.75
Ingredients: onions, garlic, cumin, green chiles, white beans, chicken stock, chicken, cilantro, and salsa verde.
Soup of the Day: Chicken Chile Verde (GF, NF, DF)$0.00
Ingredients: onions, garlic, chili powder, cumin, green chiles, white beans, chicken stock, chicken, cilantro, salsa verde
More about Blackberry Market - Glen Ellyn

Browse other tasty dishes in Glen Ellyn

Curry

Tortellini

Penne

Cupcakes

Chicken Sandwiches

Avocado Salad

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Glen Ellyn to explore

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1465 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (952 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (543 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston