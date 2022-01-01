Lentil soup in Glen Ellyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Made In Italy Trattoria image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Made In Italy Trattoria - 476 Forest Ave

476 Forest Ave, Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (632 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SOUP OF DAY CUP Lentil & Spinach$4.00
More about Made In Italy Trattoria - 476 Forest Ave
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS

Blackberry Market - Glen Ellyn

401 N Main ST, Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (1195 reviews)
Takeout
Soup of the Day: Veggie Lentil (GF, NF, V+)$0.00
Ingredients: lentils, onion, garlic, celery, carrots, fire roasted tomatoes, veggie stock, tomato paste, red wine, thyme, cumin
Soup: Veggie Lentil (GF,NF,V+)$12.50
Ingredients: lentils, onion, garlic, celery, carrots, fire roasted tomatoes, vegetable stock, tomato paste, red wine, thyme, cumin
More about Blackberry Market - Glen Ellyn

