Pork chops in Glen Ellyn

fire + wine - Glen Ellyn, IL
433 N Main S, Glen Ellyn
|Pork Chop + Roasted Pears
|$26.00
12 oz pork chop · roasted pears · fresh bucatini · tomato · spinach · garlic · white wine and herb butter sauce · pork au jus
|Blackened Pork Chop
|$27.00
pan-seared 12 oz blackened pork chop · pepper jelly + whole grain mustard sauce · purple cabbage + spinach · yukon gold potato wedges · red wine + herb butter sauce
|Pork Chop
|$24.00
grilled pork chop · caramelized fennel butter · herbed mashed potatoes