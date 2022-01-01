Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Glen Ellyn

Glen Ellyn restaurants
Glen Ellyn restaurants that serve pork chops

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • MEATBALLS • TAPAS • CAKES

fire + wine - Glen Ellyn, IL

433 N Main S, Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (2336 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop + Roasted Pears$26.00
12 oz pork chop · roasted pears · fresh bucatini · tomato · spinach · garlic · white wine and herb butter sauce · pork au jus
Blackened Pork Chop$27.00
pan-seared 12 oz blackened pork chop · pepper jelly + whole grain mustard sauce · purple cabbage + spinach · yukon gold potato wedges · red wine + herb butter sauce
Pork Chop$24.00
grilled pork chop · caramelized fennel butter · herbed mashed potatoes
PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Made In Italy Trattoria - 476 Forest Ave

476 Forest Ave, Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (632 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PORK CHOP PARM - BONE IN POUNDED THIN$29.00
