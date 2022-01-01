Scallops in Glen Ellyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Glen Ellyn restaurants
Glen Ellyn restaurants that serve scallops

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • MEATBALLS • TAPAS • CAKES

fire + wine - Glen Ellyn, IL

433 N Main S, Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (2336 reviews)
Takeout
(2) Scallops$23.00
roasted potatoes · asparagus · calabrian chili aioli · calabrese paste · micro basil
Scallops + Bucatini$37.00
three jumbo scallops, calabrian chilies, creamy cauliflower sauce, calabrian fried brussel sprouts
Lobster + Scallop Risotto$39.00
4oz cold water lobster tail • day boat scallops • charred asparagus • mini sweet peppers • garlic • baby tomatoes • parmesan risotto • calabrian chili lemon butter
More about fire + wine - Glen Ellyn, IL
PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Made In Italy Trattoria - 476 Forest Ave

476 Forest Ave, Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (632 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
U10 DIVER SCALLOPS-(GARLIC BASIL BUTTER) BUCATINI CACIO PEPE-ASPARAGUS SPEARS$35.00
More about Made In Italy Trattoria - 476 Forest Ave

