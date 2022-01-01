Scallops in Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn restaurants that serve scallops
More about fire + wine - Glen Ellyn, IL
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • MEATBALLS • TAPAS • CAKES
fire + wine - Glen Ellyn, IL
433 N Main S, Glen Ellyn
|(2) Scallops
|$23.00
roasted potatoes · asparagus · calabrian chili aioli · calabrese paste · micro basil
|Scallops + Bucatini
|$37.00
three jumbo scallops, calabrian chilies, creamy cauliflower sauce, calabrian fried brussel sprouts
|Lobster + Scallop Risotto
|$39.00
4oz cold water lobster tail • day boat scallops • charred asparagus • mini sweet peppers • garlic • baby tomatoes • parmesan risotto • calabrian chili lemon butter