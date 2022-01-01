Tomato basil soup in Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn restaurants that serve tomato basil soup
More about Made In Italy Trattoria - 476 Forest Ave
PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Made In Italy Trattoria - 476 Forest Ave
476 Forest Ave, Glen Ellyn
|SOUP OF DAY CHICKEN NOODLE
|$4.00
More about Blackberry Market - Glen Ellyn
SOUPS • SALADS
Blackberry Market - Glen Ellyn
401 N Main ST, Glen Ellyn
|Soup: Tomato Basil (GF, NF, V)
|$13.75
Perfect with a sandwich or on its own. Ingredients: fire roasted tomatoes, onions, carrots, garlic, olive oil, salt, pepper, veggie stock, basil, cream.
|Soup of the Day: Tomato Basil (GF, NF, V)
|$12.50
Ingredients: Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Garlic, Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper, Veggie Stock, Basil, Cream