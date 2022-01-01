Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Glen Ellyn

Glen Ellyn restaurants
Glen Ellyn restaurants that serve tomato soup

PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Made In Italy Trattoria - 476 Forest Ave

476 Forest Ave, Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (632 reviews)
SOUP OF DAY CHICKEN NOODLE$4.00
SOUPS • SALADS

Blackberry Market - Glen Ellyn

401 N Main ST, Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (1195 reviews)
Soup: Tomato Basil (GF, NF, V)$13.75
Perfect with a sandwich or on its own. Ingredients: fire roasted tomatoes, onions, carrots, garlic, olive oil, salt, pepper, veggie stock, basil, cream.
Soup of the Day: Tomato Basil (GF, NF, V)$12.50
Ingredients: Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Garlic, Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper, Veggie Stock, Basil, Cream
