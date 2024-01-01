Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Glen Head
/
Glen Head
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Glen Head restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Choppers - 671 Glen Cove Ave. Suite A
671 Glen Cove Ave. Suite A, Glen Head
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.83
More about Choppers - 671 Glen Cove Ave. Suite A
Heirloom Tavern - 32 Railroad Ave
32 Railroad Ave, Glen Head
No reviews yet
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
$8.00
More about Heirloom Tavern - 32 Railroad Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Glen Head
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Tenders
Tacos
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Grilled Chicken
Salmon
Crispy Chicken
Cookies
More near Glen Head to explore
Hicksville
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Glen Cove
No reviews yet
Port Washington
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Westbury
No reviews yet
Great Neck
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Oyster Bay
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Mineola
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Manhasset
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Roslyn Heights
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2593 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(480 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(323 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(399 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(142 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(636 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston