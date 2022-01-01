Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cookies in
Glen Head
/
Glen Head
/
Cookies
Glen Head restaurants that serve cookies
Choppers - 671 Glen Cove Ave. Suite A
671 Glen Cove Ave. Suite A, Glen Head
No reviews yet
Cookies & Cream Shake
$5.99
More about Choppers - 671 Glen Cove Ave. Suite A
Heirloom Tavern - 32 Railroad Ave
32 Railroad Ave, Glen Head
No reviews yet
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
$8.00
More about Heirloom Tavern - 32 Railroad Ave
