Glen Mills restaurants you'll love
Glen Mills's top cuisines
Must-try Glen Mills restaurants
More about Terrain Cafe in Glen Mills
Terrain Cafe in Glen Mills
914 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$16.00
sourdough, camembert, fig mostarda, honey crisp apple
|Fried Cauliflower Sandwich
|$13.00
arugula, parmesan, caper parsley aioli, brioche bun
|Terrain Burger
|$17.00
angus beef, cheddar, balsamic onion jam, brioche bun
More about Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine
Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine
301 BYERS DR STE 15, Glen Mills
|Popular items
|Palak Paneer (G)
|$14.00
Homemade cheese cubes cooked with fresh chopped spinach and herbs
|Naan
|$3.00
Tandoor baked white bread
|Chicken Korma (G)
|$16.00
Boneless chicken pieces cooked in a creamy onion sauce and nut