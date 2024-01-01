Tacos in Glen Mills
Glen Mills restaurants that serve tacos
More about Taqueria El Chavo del Ocho - 364 Wilmington PikeGlen Mills, PA 19342
364 Wilmington PikeGlen Mills, PA 19342, Glen Mills
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$3.99
More about Del Pez Mexican Gastropub - Del Pez Glen Mills
501 Byers Dr, Glenn Mills
|Grilled Steak Street Tacos
|$15.00
3 tacos with marinated grilled steak, shaved cabbage, spanish onion, cilantro, radish, and salsa roja
|Grilled Chicken Street Tacos
|$14.00
3 tacos with marinated chicken breast, shaved cabbage, spanish onion, cilantro, radish, and salsa verde taqueria
|Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos
|$15.00
3 tacos with grilled shrimp, shaved cabbage, spanish onion, cilantro, radish, and chipotle aioli