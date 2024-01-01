Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Glen Mills

Go
Glen Mills restaurants
Toast

Glen Mills restaurants that serve tacos

Consumer pic

 

Taqueria El Chavo del Ocho - 364 Wilmington PikeGlen Mills, PA 19342

364 Wilmington PikeGlen Mills, PA 19342, Glen Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Al Pastor Tacos$3.99
More about Taqueria El Chavo del Ocho - 364 Wilmington PikeGlen Mills, PA 19342
Item pic

 

Del Pez Mexican Gastropub - Del Pez Glen Mills

501 Byers Dr, Glenn Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Street Tacos$15.00
3 tacos with marinated grilled steak, shaved cabbage, spanish onion, cilantro, radish, and salsa roja
Grilled Chicken Street Tacos$14.00
3 tacos with marinated chicken breast, shaved cabbage, spanish onion, cilantro, radish, and salsa verde taqueria
Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos$15.00
3 tacos with grilled shrimp, shaved cabbage, spanish onion, cilantro, radish, and chipotle aioli
More about Del Pez Mexican Gastropub - Del Pez Glen Mills

Browse other tasty dishes in Glen Mills

Scallops

Burritos

Tikka Masala

Salmon

Quesadillas

Cheesecake

Nachos

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Glen Mills to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Broomall

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (786 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (132 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (779 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (599 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (213 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (424 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston