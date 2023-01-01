Tikka masala in Glen Mills
Glen Mills restaurants that serve tikka masala
More about Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine - Glen Mills
Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine - Glen Mills
301 BYERS DR STE 15, Glen Mills
|Chicken Tikka Masala (G)
|$16.00
Boneless cubes of chicken broiled in the tandoor and cooked in a rich creamy tomato, onion sauce and herbs
|Paneer Tikka Masala (G)
|$15.50
Cheese broiled in tandoor and cooked in a rich creamy tomato, onion sauce with ginger, garlic, herbs
|Fish Tikka Masala (G)
|$21.00
Rich creamy Onion tomato ginger garlic herbs sauce