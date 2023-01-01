Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tikka masala in Glen Mills

Glen Mills restaurants
Glen Mills restaurants that serve tikka masala

Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine - Glen Mills

301 BYERS DR STE 15, Glen Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala (G)$16.00
Boneless cubes of chicken broiled in the tandoor and cooked in a rich creamy tomato, onion sauce and herbs
Paneer Tikka Masala (G)$15.50
Cheese broiled in tandoor and cooked in a rich creamy tomato, onion sauce with ginger, garlic, herbs
Fish Tikka Masala (G)$21.00
Rich creamy Onion tomato ginger garlic herbs sauce
More about Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine - Glen Mills
McKenzie Brew House

451 Wilmington West-Chester Pike, Glen Mills

Avg 4 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
London Tikka Masala$19.00
chicken breast morsels, roasted cauliflower florets & basmati rice tossed in classic masala tomato cream sauce, naan bread
More about McKenzie Brew House

