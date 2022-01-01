Glendale American restaurants you'll love

Go
Glendale restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Glendale

State 48 Funk House Brewery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

State 48 Funk House Brewery

6770 N. Sunrise Blvd., Glendale

Avg 2.6 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beer Cheese Burger$16.00
Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
Disco Fries$13.00
More about State 48 Funk House Brewery
The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife image

GRILL

The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife

4494 w Peoria Ave, Glendale

Avg 4.7 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Liliac February 10th (just bring your receipt on show night)$30.00
A receipt will be mailed or text to you. Bring this with you the night of the event and show at the door.
Hollywood Knock Outs Women Wrestling (just bring your receipt on show night)$20.00
A receipt will be mailed or text to you. Bring this with you the night of the event and show at the door.
Liliac VIP (just bring your receipt on show night)$40.00
A receipt will be mailed or text to you. Bring this with you the night of the event and show at the door.
More about The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife
Mac Shack image

PASTA

Mac Shack

6530 West Happy Valley Road Suite 116b, Glendale

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Mac
Shell Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Buffalo Chicken, Celery, Maytag Blue Cheese, Bread Crumbs
Mac Shack
Traditional Baked Mac & Cheese Elbow Pasta, Cheese Sauce. 6 Blend Cheese , Breadcrumbs
Cheese Burger Mac
Rigatoni Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Seasoned Beef, Onions, Six Cheese Blend, Topped with Pickles in Secret Sauce
More about Mac Shack
Jimbo’s Sports Bar/Grill image

 

Jimbo’s Sports Bar/Grill

12224 North 51st Ave, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Dozen$16.99
Fresh jumbo chicken wings fried crisp and tossed in classic Buffalo Sauce, Med or Hot or choose from Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Honey Hot Sauce or BBQ. Served with Ranch or bleu cheese dressing, celery and carrots
More about Jimbo’s Sports Bar/Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Glendale

Tacos

Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

Garlic Naan

Samosa

Chicken Tikka

Naan

Brisket

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Glendale to explore

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Glendale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston