Glendale sandwich spots you'll love

Piacenza image

 

Piacenza

4702 W Laurel Lane, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Flatbread Sandwiches$15.00
Grilled flatbread, house made Calabrian aioli, cheese mix, mixed greens and Roma tomatoes. Served with a side of mixed grains.
Combo$14.00
Small pasta, small salad and a bottle water. Upgrade to a regular pasta +$6, Upgrade to a soda +$1
Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes & grains with a vinaigrette of your choice. Add a protein/Alternative.
More about Piacenza
Chompie's - Arrowhead image

 

Chompie's - Arrowhead

7700 West Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Original Breakfast Bagel$3.99
Scrambled or Fried Egg. Add Ham or Bacon .99 Add Cheese .89
Mark's Monte Cristo$16.99
Oven-roasted turkey, Boar’s Head ham, bacon, and Swiss cheese. Dipped in batter, fried crisp, and served with strawberry jam. Served with your choice of Side
Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.99
Choice of Bagel and Cream Cheese
More about Chompie's - Arrowhead
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Dapper & Stout Coffee Company

6409 W Glendale Ave H, Glendale

Avg 4.7 (1595 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
THE BREAKFAST BAGEL$8.91
Pesto mayo, fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, bacon, and sous-vide scrambled egg. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
ICED SIGNATURE BOWTIE$6.75
ICED LATTE$5.13
More about Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES

Jamba

7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale

No reviews yet
More about Jamba
Wildflower image

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Wildflower

17530 N. 75th Avenue, Glendale

Avg 4.5 (43 reviews)
More about Wildflower

