Glendale sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Glendale
More about Piacenza
Piacenza
4702 W Laurel Lane, Glendale
|Popular items
|Flatbread Sandwiches
|$15.00
Grilled flatbread, house made Calabrian aioli, cheese mix, mixed greens and Roma tomatoes. Served with a side of mixed grains.
|Combo
|$14.00
Small pasta, small salad and a bottle water. Upgrade to a regular pasta +$6, Upgrade to a soda +$1
|Salad
|$8.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes & grains with a vinaigrette of your choice. Add a protein/Alternative.
More about Chompie's - Arrowhead
Chompie's - Arrowhead
7700 West Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale
|Popular items
|Original Breakfast Bagel
|$3.99
Scrambled or Fried Egg. Add Ham or Bacon .99 Add Cheese .89
|Mark's Monte Cristo
|$16.99
Oven-roasted turkey, Boar’s Head ham, bacon, and Swiss cheese. Dipped in batter, fried crisp, and served with strawberry jam. Served with your choice of Side
|Bagel with Cream Cheese
|$3.99
Choice of Bagel and Cream Cheese
More about Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
SANDWICHES
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
6409 W Glendale Ave H, Glendale
|Popular items
|THE BREAKFAST BAGEL
|$8.91
Pesto mayo, fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, bacon, and sous-vide scrambled egg. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
|ICED SIGNATURE BOWTIE
|$6.75
|ICED LATTE
|$5.13
More about Wildflower
PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Wildflower
17530 N. 75th Avenue, Glendale