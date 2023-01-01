Buffalo chicken wraps in Glendale
Glendale restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about State 48 Funk House Brewery - Glendale
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
State 48 Funk House Brewery - Glendale
6770 N. Sunrise Blvd., Glendale
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
More about Johnny's Chicken and Waffles - Glendale - Johnny's Glendale
Johnny's Chicken and Waffles - Glendale - Johnny's Glendale
9380 West Westgate Boulevard #D101, Glendale
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$15.95
Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing + on a Spinach Wrap