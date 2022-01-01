Burritos in Glendale
Glendale restaurants that serve burritos
Bonitas
4920 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale
|Birria Burrito
|$8.99
|Big Booty Burrito
|$8.25
Filiberto's- Glendale
5920 w Bell Rd, Glendale
|California Burrito
|$11.60
Asada, Fries, Pico, Gua, Cheese
Chompie's - Arrowhead
7700 West Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale
|Ultimate Breakfast Burrito
|$13.99
Ham, bacon, tomatoes, onions, peppers, green onions, and scrambled eggs wrapped in a tortilla and topped with Cheddar and Jack cheese. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns
|Breakfast Burrito | Potato
|$5.29
|Breakfast Burrito | Bacon
|$6.49
Brushfire @ Pureheart church
14240 N. 43rd Ave, Glendale
|L - Chicken Burrito
|$9.99
Rice, Beans, Romaine, Pico, Queso Cheese, Guacmole & Lime Dressing
|L - Steak Burrito
|$9.99
Rice, Beans, Romaine, Pico, Queso Cheese, Guacmole & Lime Dressing
|L - Pork Burrito
|$8.99
Rice, Beans, Romaine, Pico, Queso Cheese, Pineapple & Lime Dressing
Commissary Glendale Location
14240 N 43rd Ave, Glendale
|Breakfast Burrito box
|$24.99
Preorder only. 12 mini breakfast burritos stuffed with eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese & spicy mayo
|Burrito Box
|$25.00
12 mini breakfast burritos w/ salsa