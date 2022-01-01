Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Glendale

Go
Glendale restaurants
Toast

Glendale restaurants that serve burritos

Bonitas image

TACOS

Bonitas

4920 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale

Avg 4.3 (975 reviews)
Takeout
Birria Burrito$8.99
Big Booty Burrito$8.25
More about Bonitas
Filiberto's- Glendale image

FRENCH FRIES

Filiberto's- Glendale

5920 w Bell Rd, Glendale

Avg 4.3 (64 reviews)
Takeout
California Burrito$11.60
Asada, Fries, Pico, Gua, Cheese
More about Filiberto's- Glendale
Chompie's - Arrowhead image

 

Chompie's - Arrowhead

7700 West Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ultimate Breakfast Burrito$13.99
Ham, bacon, tomatoes, onions, peppers, green onions, and scrambled eggs wrapped in a tortilla and topped with Cheddar and Jack cheese. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns
Breakfast Burrito | Potato$5.29
Breakfast Burrito | Bacon$6.49
More about Chompie's - Arrowhead
Item pic

 

Brushfire @ Pureheart church

14240 N. 43rd Ave, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
L - Chicken Burrito$9.99
Rice, Beans, Romaine, Pico, Queso Cheese, Guacmole & Lime Dressing
L - Steak Burrito$9.99
Rice, Beans, Romaine, Pico, Queso Cheese, Guacmole & Lime Dressing
L - Pork Burrito$8.99
Rice, Beans, Romaine, Pico, Queso Cheese, Pineapple & Lime Dressing
More about Brushfire @ Pureheart church
Breakfast Burrito box image

TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Commissary Glendale Location

14240 N 43rd Ave, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito box$24.99
Preorder only. 12 mini breakfast burritos stuffed with eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese & spicy mayo
Burrito Box$25.00
12 mini breakfast burritos w/ salsa
More about Commissary Glendale Location
Costa Vida - Glendale image

 

Costa Vida - Glendale

7280 Bell Road, Glendale

No reviews yet
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - Glendale

