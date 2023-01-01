Carne asada burritos in Glendale
Glendale restaurants that serve carne asada burritos
Barrio Queen - Glendale
7640 W Bell Rd, Glendale
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$17.00
Grilled steak marinated in fresh orange and garlic with epazote black beans, Oaxaca cheese, homemade pico de gallo and avocado.
Topped with crema fresco and fresh cilantro.
Tacos Chisco
18425 North 51st Avenue Ste. G, Glendale
|Carne Asada (steak) Burrito
|$12.00
Grilled steak, refried beans, asadero cheese and pico de gallo, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side.
