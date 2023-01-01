Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada burritos in Glendale

Go
Glendale restaurants
Toast

Glendale restaurants that serve carne asada burritos

Carne Asada Burrito image

 

Barrio Queen - Glendale

7640 W Bell Rd, Glendale

Avg 4 (442 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Burrito$17.00
Grilled steak marinated in fresh orange and garlic with epazote black beans, Oaxaca cheese, home­made pico de gallo and avocado.
Topped with crema fresco and fresh cilantro.
More about Barrio Queen - Glendale
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos Chisco

18425 North 51st Avenue Ste. G, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada (steak) Burrito$12.00
Grilled steak, refried beans, asadero cheese and pico de gallo, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side.
Carne asada (Steak) Burrito$12.00
Steak, refried beans, asadero cheese, and pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side.
More about Tacos Chisco

