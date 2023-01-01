Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Glendale

Glendale restaurants
Glendale restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Item pic

 

Brushfire Tacos y Tapas @ Pureheart Church

14240 N. 43rd Ave, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
L - Chicken Burrito$9.99
Rice, Beans, Romaine, Pico, Queso Cheese, Guacmole & Lime Dressing
More about Brushfire Tacos y Tapas @ Pureheart Church
Item pic

 

Pokitrition - Westgate

9405 W. Glendale Av #105, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fire Chicken Burrito (Sesame) *modified*$13.50
*modified* Lightly fried Japanese Karaage chicken sauced with our most popular Sriracha Aioli and our spicy Korean inspired - ChoJang, along with Jalapeno, Surimi Crab, Carrot, Green Onion, Cilantro, and Wonton Strips.
More about Pokitrition - Westgate
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos Chisco

18425 North 51st Avenue Ste. G, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pollo (Chicken) BURRITO$10.00
Grilled Chicken breast, refried beans, asadero cheese and pico de gallo.
More about Tacos Chisco

