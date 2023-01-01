Chicken burritos in Glendale
Brushfire Tacos y Tapas @ Pureheart Church
14240 N. 43rd Ave, Glendale
|L - Chicken Burrito
|$9.99
Rice, Beans, Romaine, Pico, Queso Cheese, Guacmole & Lime Dressing
Pokitrition - Westgate
9405 W. Glendale Av #105, Glendale
|Fire Chicken Burrito (Sesame) *modified*
|$13.50
*modified* Lightly fried Japanese Karaage chicken sauced with our most popular Sriracha Aioli and our spicy Korean inspired - ChoJang, along with Jalapeno, Surimi Crab, Carrot, Green Onion, Cilantro, and Wonton Strips.