Chicken salad in Glendale
Glendale restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Pad Thai Cafe
Pad Thai Cafe
18425 North 51st Avenue, Glendale
|11 - Larb (chicken salad)
|$12.00
Ground chicken tossed with spicy lime dressing , red onion, cilantro, green onion, fresh mint, toasted rice powder
More about Chompie's - Arrowhead
Chompie's - Arrowhead
7700 West Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale
|Chicken Salad Full
|$12.99
Award winning recipe. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
|Alex's Asian Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Sweet and spicy sliced chicken breast, mandarin oranges, green onions, crispy rice noodles, and fresh crisp greens topped with toasted sesame seeds. Served with Asian Peanut dressing
|Chicken Salad 1/2
|$9.79
Award winning recipe. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.