Chicken salad in Glendale

Glendale restaurants
Glendale restaurants that serve chicken salad

Banner pic

 

Pad Thai Cafe

18425 North 51st Avenue, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
11 - Larb (chicken salad)$12.00
Ground chicken tossed with spicy lime dressing , red onion, cilantro, green onion, fresh mint, toasted rice powder
More about Pad Thai Cafe
Bonitas image

TACOS

Bonitas

4920 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale

Avg 4.3 (975 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Salad$9.99
More about Bonitas
Item pic

 

Chompie's - Arrowhead

7700 West Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Full$12.99
Award winning recipe. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
Alex's Asian Chicken Salad$14.99
Sweet and spicy sliced chicken breast, mandarin oranges, green onions, crispy rice noodles, and fresh crisp greens topped with toasted sesame seeds. Served with Asian Peanut dressing
Chicken Salad 1/2$9.79
Award winning recipe. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
More about Chompie's - Arrowhead

