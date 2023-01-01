Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg burritos in Glendale

Glendale restaurants
Glendale restaurants that serve egg burritos

Pokitrition - Westgate

9405 W. Glendale Av #105, Glendale

Crispy Spam N’ Eggs Breakfast Burrito (Sesame)$13.50
Nowadays, breakfast seems to be served all day everywhere we go! Pokitrition will have a Spam n Eggs Breakfast Burrito where you will see our crispy spam making a comeback along with Japanese sweet egg, tamago, and avocado. Crispy Spam, Tamago, Surimi Crab, Eel Sauce, Furikake, Salad, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Avocado, Fried Onion.
Tacos Chisco

18425 North 51st Avenue Ste. G, Glendale

Bacon & Egg Burrito$9.00
Bacon, scrambled eggs, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side.
