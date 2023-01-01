Egg burritos in Glendale
More about Pokitrition - Westgate
9405 W. Glendale Av #105, Glendale
|Crispy Spam N’ Eggs Breakfast Burrito (Sesame)
|$13.50
Nowadays, breakfast seems to be served all day everywhere we go! Pokitrition will have a Spam n Eggs Breakfast Burrito where you will see our crispy spam making a comeback along with Japanese sweet egg, tamago, and avocado. Crispy Spam, Tamago, Surimi Crab, Eel Sauce, Furikake, Salad, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Avocado, Fried Onion.