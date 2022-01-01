Fudge in Glendale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Glendale restaurants that serve fudge
Chompie's - Arrowhead
7700 West Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale
No reviews yet
Brownie | Fudge
$3.99
Traditional recipe with plenty of frosting
More about Chompie's - Arrowhead
SANDWICHES
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
6409 W Glendale Ave H, Glendale
Avg 4.7
(1595 reviews)
TRUFFLE FUDGE BROWNIE
$5.13
More about Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
