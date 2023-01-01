Garlic bread in Glendale
Glendale restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Papi's Pizza
Papi's Pizza
20329 North 59th Avenue, Glendale
|Antipasto Salad w/ Garlic Bread
|$0.00
Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, pepperoncini, black olives, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, genoa salami, and capicola. Served with garlic bread.
|House Salad w/ Garlic Bread
|$0.00
Roma tomatoes, cucumber, onion, black olives, and your choice of dressing. Add grilled chicken or buffalo chicken strips. Served with garlic bread.
|Ceasar Salad w/ Garlic Bread
|$0.00
Fresh lettuce, homemade croutons and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.