Mango sticky rice in Glendale

Glendale restaurants
Glendale restaurants that serve mango sticky rice

SKNY PIG - ASIAN TAKE-OUT

4330 W Union Hills Drive, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Sticky Rice$6.00
Pad Thai Cafe

18425 North 51st Avenue, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
52 - Mango with Sticky Rice (Seasonal)$8.00
Mango with Sticky Rice and coconut milk. Topped with sesame seed
