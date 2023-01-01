Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad see in Glendale

Glendale restaurants
Glendale restaurants that serve pad see

Item pic

 

SKNY PIG - ASIAN TAKE-OUT

4330 W Union Hills Drive, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad See Ew$11.00
More about SKNY PIG - ASIAN TAKE-OUT
Banner pic

 

Pad Thai Cafe

18425 North 51st Avenue, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
22 - Pad See Ew$13.99
Flat rice noodle, chinese broccoli , egg, house garlic black soy sauce
L 3 - Pad See Ew$10.00
Flat rice noodle, chinese broccoli , egg, house garlic black soy sauce
More about Pad Thai Cafe

