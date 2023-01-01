Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pad see in
Glendale
/
Glendale
/
Pad See
Glendale restaurants that serve pad see
SKNY PIG - ASIAN TAKE-OUT
4330 W Union Hills Drive, Glendale
No reviews yet
Pad See Ew
$11.00
More about SKNY PIG - ASIAN TAKE-OUT
Pad Thai Cafe
18425 North 51st Avenue, Glendale
No reviews yet
22 - Pad See Ew
$13.99
Flat rice noodle, chinese broccoli , egg, house garlic black soy sauce
L 3 - Pad See Ew
$10.00
Flat rice noodle, chinese broccoli , egg, house garlic black soy sauce
More about Pad Thai Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Glendale
French Toast
Garden Salad
Cookies
Calamari
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Cheesy Bread
Egg Burritos
Chicken Nuggets
Neighborhoods within Glendale to explore
North Mountain
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More near Glendale to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
Scottsdale
Avg 4.4
(166 restaurants)
Peoria
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Goodyear
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Cave Creek
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Surprise
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Tolleson
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(140 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(32 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(846 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(222 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(353 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(505 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(608 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston