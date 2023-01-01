Pad thai in Glendale
Glendale restaurants that serve pad thai
More about SKNY PIG - ASIAN TAKE-OUT
SKNY PIG - ASIAN TAKE-OUT
4330 W Union Hills Drive, Glendale
|Pad Thai
|$10.00
More about Pad Thai Cafe
Pad Thai Cafe
18425 North 51st Avenue, Glendale
|L 1 - Pad Thai
|$10.00
Rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts, green onion, tofu, stir fried with sweet tamarind sauce, side of peanut and limes
|20 - Pad Thai
|$13.99
Rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts, green onion, tofu, stir fried with sweet tamarind sauce, side of peanut and limes