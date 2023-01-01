Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Glendale

Glendale restaurants
Glendale restaurants that serve pad thai

SKNY PIG - ASIAN TAKE-OUT

4330 W Union Hills Drive, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Thai$10.00
Item pic

 

Pad Thai Cafe

18425 North 51st Avenue, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
L 1 - Pad Thai$10.00
Rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts, green onion, tofu, stir fried with sweet tamarind sauce, side of peanut and limes
20 - Pad Thai$13.99
Rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts, green onion, tofu, stir fried with sweet tamarind sauce, side of peanut and limes
