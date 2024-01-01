Pancakes in Glendale
Glendale restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Biscuits Café - 9220 W. Glendale Ave, Suite #100
Biscuits Café - 9220 W. Glendale Ave, Suite #100
9220 W. Glendale Ave, Suite #100, Glendale
|Strawberry Pancake Combo
|$15.89
3 large pancakes topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream, served with 2 eggs, ham bacon or sausage
More about Chompie's - Arrowhead
Chompie's - Arrowhead
7700 West Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale
|Grandma Sarah's Potato Pancakes
|$11.99
Hand-grated and crispy latkes! Includes three jumbo pancakes served with sour cream and applesauce.
|SD Potato Pancake
|$4.49
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$9.99
Traditional buttermilk pancakes made from our house scratch recipe