Pretzels in Glendale

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
KETTS PLACE - 59TH AVE & OREGON AVE
5304 N 59TH AVE, GLENDALE
|Soft Pretzel w/ Cheese
|$4.00
Soft pretzel served hot, with melted cheddar cheese for dipping.
SANDWICHES
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
6409 W Glendale Ave H, Glendale
|TURKEY & HAVARTI PRETZEL
|$9.18
Roasted turkey breast, creamy Havarti cheese and stone-ground dijon mustard on a perfect pretzel bun. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
|SOFT PRETZEL & MAMMA'S MUSTARD
|$6.28