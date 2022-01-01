Pretzels in Glendale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Glendale restaurants that serve pretzels

KETTS PLACE image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

KETTS PLACE - 59TH AVE & OREGON AVE

5304 N 59TH AVE, GLENDALE

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Pretzel w/ Cheese$4.00
Soft pretzel served hot, with melted cheddar cheese for dipping.
More about KETTS PLACE - 59TH AVE & OREGON AVE
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Dapper & Stout Coffee Company

6409 W Glendale Ave H, Glendale

Avg 4.7 (1595 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TURKEY & HAVARTI PRETZEL$9.18
Roasted turkey breast, creamy Havarti cheese and stone-ground dijon mustard on a perfect pretzel bun. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
SOFT PRETZEL & MAMMA'S MUSTARD$6.28
More about Dapper & Stout Coffee Company

