Salmon in Glendale
Glendale restaurants that serve salmon
More about Pad Thai Cafe
Pad Thai Cafe
18425 North 51st Avenue, Glendale
|44 - Grilled Salmon Green Curry
|$19.00
Grilled salmon served over coconut green curry pasta.
More about Chompie's - Arrowhead
Chompie's - Arrowhead
7700 West Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale
|Smoked Salmon Tapas
|$14.99
Four (4) crispy latkes (potato pancakes) topped with a schmear of sour cream and a generous portion of sautéed Nova lox. Garnished with a tomato, cucumber, onion medley, and capers
|Baked Salmon Plate
|$21.99
(Kippered) Salmon wood-fire smoked over a unique blend of hardwoods for an especially smoky flavor. Served with fresh-baked bagel or bialy, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives, and your choice of plain, chive, or veggie cream cheese.