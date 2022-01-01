Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Glendale

Go
Glendale restaurants
Toast

Glendale restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Pad Thai Cafe

18425 North 51st Avenue, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
44 - Grilled Salmon Green Curry$19.00
Grilled salmon served over coconut green curry pasta.
More about Pad Thai Cafe
Chompie's - Arrowhead image

 

Chompie's - Arrowhead

7700 West Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Tapas$14.99
Four (4) crispy latkes (potato pancakes) topped with a schmear of sour cream and a generous portion of sautéed Nova lox. Garnished with a tomato, cucumber, onion medley, and capers
Baked Salmon Plate$21.99
(Kippered) Salmon wood-fire smoked over a unique blend of hardwoods for an especially smoky flavor. Served with fresh-baked bagel or bialy, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives, and your choice of plain, chive, or veggie cream cheese.
More about Chompie's - Arrowhead

Browse other tasty dishes in Glendale

Fudge Brownies

Chili

Calamari

Curry

Brisket

French Toast

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Glendale to explore

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Glendale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (646 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (164 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (412 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (525 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston