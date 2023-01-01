Sticky rice in Glendale
Glendale restaurants that serve sticky rice
SKNY PIG - ASIAN TAKE-OUT
4330 W Union Hills Drive, Glendale
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$6.00
Pad Thai Cafe
18425 North 51st Avenue, Glendale
|Sticky Rice
|$3.00
|53 - Custard with Sticky Rice
|$8.00
Sweet coconut sticky rice topped with Thai sweet egg custard, sesame seed
|52 - Mango with Sticky Rice (Seasonal)
|$8.00
Mango with Sticky Rice and coconut milk. Topped with sesame seed