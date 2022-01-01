Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tikka masala in Glendale

Go
Glendale restaurants
Toast

Glendale restaurants that serve tikka masala

Tandoori Times - Glendale image

 

Tandoori Times - Glendale

5626 W Bell Road, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA GF$17.00
More about Tandoori Times - Glendale
Chicken Tikka Masala image

 

Haldi Glendale

18561 N 59th Ave Suite 122, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.00
Signature dish. Onion, tomato, creamy cashew sauce cooked with chicken, cut onions & bell peppers.
Paneer Tikka Masala$15.00
Signature dish. Onion, tomato, creamy cashew sauce cooked with paneer chunks, cut onions & bell peppers.
Tikka Masala$0.00
butter masala sauce with onions and bell peppers
More about Haldi Glendale

Browse other tasty dishes in Glendale

Fudge

Prosciutto

Chicken Tikka Masala

Brisket

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tikka

Waffles

Fudge Brownies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Glendale to explore

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Glendale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (646 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (164 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (412 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (525 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston