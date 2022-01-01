North Mountain Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in North Mountain
TACOS
Bonitas
4920 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Street Taco
|$2.50
|Green Chile Burro
|$7.50
|Baby Bandito
|$6.75
Pureheart
14240 N. 43rd Ave, Glendale
|Popular items
|Spanish Elote
|$3.49
Seasoned corn w/ cotija cheese + spicy mayo.
|Horchata
cinnamon sugar agua fresca drink
|Croquetas
|$3.99
Potato, Ham, Cheese & Jalapeño Poppers W/ Spicy Mayo
TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
brushfire Catering
14240 N 43rd Ave, Glendale
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito box
|$24.99
Preorder only. 12 mini breakfast burritos stuffed with eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese & spicy mayo
|Burrito Box
|$25.00
12 mini breakfast burritos w/ salsa