Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
North Mountain
/
Glendale
/
North Mountain
/
Chips And Salsa
North Mountain restaurants that serve chips and salsa
TACOS
Bonitas
4920 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale
Avg 4.3
(975 reviews)
Large Chips & Salsa
$5.99
More about Bonitas
Pureheart
14240 N. 43rd Ave, Glendale
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$2.99
Chips + Salsa of choice
More about Pureheart
Browse other tasty dishes in North Mountain
Quesadillas
Tacos
Burritos
More popular cities to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(97 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(499 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston