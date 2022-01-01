Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in North Mountain

Go
North Mountain restaurants
Toast

North Mountain restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Bonitas image

TACOS

Bonitas

4920 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale

Avg 4.3 (975 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chips & Salsa$5.99
More about Bonitas
76861148-2067-40cb-967d-872742fd0e1f image

 

Pureheart

14240 N. 43rd Ave, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$2.99
Chips + Salsa of choice
More about Pureheart

Browse other tasty dishes in North Mountain

Quesadillas

Tacos

Burritos

Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston