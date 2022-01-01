Tacos in
North Mountain restaurants that serve tacos
TACOS
Bonitas
4920 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale
Avg 4.3
(975 reviews)
Crunchy Beef Taco
$3.50
Tres Birria Tacos
$9.99
Birria Taco
$3.99
More about Bonitas
Pureheart
14240 N. 43rd Ave, Glendale
No reviews yet
B- Taco
$2.99
Choice of protein, Eggs & potatoes cheddar cheese + spicy mayo
More about Pureheart
