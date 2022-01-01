Glendale restaurants you'll love
Spice Season
209 W. Wilson Ave., Glendale
|Popular items
|Turmeric Curry
|$15.00
Chicken, onions, carrots, cauliflowers, potatoes, and mixed spices cooked with coconut milk
[spicy, gluten free]
|Crispy Rolls
|$10.00
Fried spring rolls with glass noodles, cabbage, carrots, and taro served with sweet and sour sauce
[vegan]
|Green Curry
|$15.00
Chicken, eggplants, bell pepper, green beans, basil, and zucchini, cooked with coconut milk
[spicy, gluten free]
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Carousel Restaurant Glendale
304 N Brand Blvd, Glendale
|Popular items
|Family Dinner / Company Party
3 Types of Kebab ( Chicken Breast, Beef Lula & Beef Filet) , 11 Authentic Appetizers ( Basterma Rekaat, Beef Kofta, Cheese Fatayer, Falafel Meza, Kebbeh Nayyah, Hammos, Mutabbal, Tabbuleh, Muhammara, Labni Khaliji & Sarma) , 2 Sides ( Rice & Bulgur Pilaf ) and 1 Main Salad (Fattoush Salad) , served family Style.
Kebabs 8 oz. Per person.
|Hammos
|$5.25
Garbanzo with sesame seed oil, tahini, lemon juice and garlic. Vegetarian.
* Small Serves 2 to 3 *
* Large Serves 4 to 5 *
|Chicken Breast Kebab (Shish Tawook) by the Pound
|$16.00
Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, seasoned pita and pickled turnips. Shish tawook. Boneless, skinless chicken breast meat.
(Pictured by the plate. By the pound does not come with sides)
* 1 lb. Serves 2 people *
Octopus Japanese Restaurant
112 N. Artsakh Ave., Glendale
|Popular items
|Alaskan
|$11.95
Krabmeat, avocado, and baked salmon.
|Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice
|$7.50
Spicy tuna served on crispy rice, avocado, and ranch sauce.
|Salmon Sushi
|$3.50
Sake
Eden on Brand
214 North Brand Blvd, Glendale
|Popular items
|BLACK LABEL BURGER
|$25.00
Eden’s premium signature beef stuffed with truffle onion confit topped with aged cheddar, crispy potato strings, black truffle shavings & truffle garlic aioli.
|FIREHOUSE BURGER
|$19.00
House blend Angus beef patty, habanero Jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, giardiniera, field tomato, & avocado crema.
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$17.00
Crispy chicken filet topped habanero jack cheese, cilantro aioli & homemade pickle slaw.
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Bourbon Steak
237 S Brand Blvd, Glendale
|Popular items
|Foie Gras
|$22.00
Pan-Seared, Tare Glaze, Blini
|16 oz Delmoninco Ribeye
|$74.00
16 ounce prime
|Broccolini
|$14.00
Calabrian Chili, Almond, Manchego
Anoush To-Go
109 E Harvard Street, Glendale
|Popular items
|Short Rib Sliders
|$15.00
Cabernet-braised short rib, cheddar, relish, Hawaiian Roll.
|French Fries
|$5.00
Seasoned to perfection.
|BBQ Plate
|$14.00
Choice of beef or chicken BBQ. Served with Rice, Grilled Tomatoes & Peppers.
Bacari
757 Americana Way, Glendale
|Popular items
|Burrata Caprese
|$12.00
burrata di gioia, fresh basil, heirloom cherry tomato, basil walnut pesto, grey salt
|Tuscan Kale Salad
|$10.00
crispy black kale & chopped rainbow kale, persian cucumber, heirloom cherry tomato, green onion, crumbled feta, za’atar, sumac, kale tahini
|Bacari Burger
|$10.00
all natural beef, open faced, fresh tomato, caramelized onion, worcestershire aioli, telera roll* (add fried egg +2)
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
ROCKBIRD
1147 E Colorado St, Glendale
|Popular items
|Fried Wok Bird Sandwich
|$12.50
Sriracha mayo, sweet chili glaze and cali-slaw
|Fried Baja Bird Sandwich
|$12.50
House Chipotle sauce, Zesty Cilantro sauce, citrus slaw and fresh tomatoes
|Fries
|$4.50
Seasoned with our house spicy salt mix and cilantro
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Cluck & Blaze
4000 San Fernando Rd, Glendale
|Popular items
|The Main Chick
|$11.99
Breast Fillet, Coleslaw, Pickles and our signature Comeback Sauce.
|The Main Chick Combo
|$14.99
The Main Chick + 1 Side + 1 Beverage
|Tenders
|$10.99
3 piece Tenders. Served with Texas Toast, Pickles and our signature comeback Sauce.
Crazy Rock'n Sushi
239 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale
|Popular items
|SALMON ROLL
|$5.50
|AVOCADO ROLL
|$5.25
|SPICY GARLIC EDAMAME
|$6.50
Katsuya
702 Americana Way, Glendale
|Popular items
|Sushi Roll Set
|$15.00
1x Shrimp Crunch Roll (8 pc)
1x California Roll (8 pc)
|Mac N Cheese
|$4.00
Cheese sauce, parmesan, sam's spice
|Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice
|$5.00
Truffle Avocado, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
Earthbar
207 Goode Ave, Glendale
|Popular items
|Flax Master
|$10.95
24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.
|Muscle Up
|$9.95
27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
|Lean + Green
|$10.95
21g protein. Avocado, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, coconut water, almond milk, blue spirulina, maca, Superfood protein.
Acai Grill
401 n brand Blvd B160, Glendale
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Cage Free House Eggs w/ Chives & Asiago Cheese, AppleWood Smoked Bacon, Sweet Potato, Avocado, House Chipotle Aioli, Spinach Wrapped.
Seaweed Sushi Bar - Glendale
318 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale
ROCA Pizza - Glendale
769 Americana Way N/A, Glendale
|Popular items
|Slice Traditional Cheese
|$4.50
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
|Slice Bell Pepper (vegan)
|$5.00
tomato sauce, roasted red & yellow peppers, balsamic glaze, chopped basil, evoo
|Slice Porcini Mushroom & Potato
|$5.50
yukon gold potatoes, porcini mushrooms, mozzarella, parsley
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Bourbon Burger Bar
237 S Brand Blvd, Glendale
|Popular items
|BBB Burger Experience
|$39.95
Choose any burger, side salad, and dessert for an incredible burger experience! Comes with duck fat fries and trio of sauces
|Black Truffle Steak Burger
|$25.95
Black truffle camembert, caramelized french onion fondue, truffle butter, toasted sweet potato brioche bun.
|Famous Duck Fat Fries
|$8.95
Trio of Sauces
Phoenicia
343 North Central Avenue, Glendale
|Popular items
|MANTEE
|$19.95
|KIBBEH NAYEH
|$14.95
|KIBBEH MAKLI
|$11.95
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Chick Next Door - L.A.
1600 E Chevy Chase Dr, Glendale
|Popular items
|Mini Steve's Fries
|$10.49
fries, mac n cheese, chicken tender, chick sauce
|1 Slider + 1 Jumbo Tender + Fries (Combo 4)
|$12.69
slaw, pickles, chick sauce, brioche bun
|2 Sliders + Fries (Combo 2)
|$13.69
slaw, pickles, chick sauce, brioche bun
Salt & Olive
400 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale
ShareTea - Glendale
2210 Glendale Galleria Space #S006, Glendale