Glendale restaurants you'll love

Glendale restaurants
Toast
  • Glendale

Glendale's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
Cake
Asian fusion
Sushi
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Thai
Cake
Caterers
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Middle Eastern
Must-try Glendale restaurants

Spice Season image

 

Spice Season

209 W. Wilson Ave., Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Turmeric Curry$15.00
Chicken, onions, carrots, cauliflowers, potatoes, and mixed spices cooked with coconut milk
[spicy, gluten free]
Crispy Rolls$10.00
Fried spring rolls with glass noodles, cabbage, carrots, and taro served with sweet and sour sauce
[vegan]
Green Curry$15.00
Chicken, eggplants, bell pepper, green beans, basil, and zucchini, cooked with coconut milk
[spicy, gluten free]
Carousel Restaurant Glendale image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Carousel Restaurant Glendale

304 N Brand Blvd, Glendale

Avg 4.2 (4719 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Family Dinner / Company Party
3 Types of Kebab ( Chicken Breast, Beef Lula & Beef Filet) , 11 Authentic Appetizers ( Basterma Rekaat, Beef Kofta, Cheese Fatayer, Falafel Meza, Kebbeh Nayyah, Hammos, Mutabbal, Tabbuleh, Muhammara, Labni Khaliji & Sarma) , 2 Sides ( Rice & Bulgur Pilaf ) and 1 Main Salad (Fattoush Salad) , served family Style.
Kebabs 8 oz. Per person.
Hammos$5.25
Garbanzo with sesame seed oil, tahini, lemon juice and garlic. Vegetarian.
* Small Serves 2 to 3 *
* Large Serves 4 to 5 *
Chicken Breast Kebab (Shish Tawook) by the Pound$16.00
Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, seasoned pita and pickled turnips. Shish tawook. Boneless, skinless chicken breast meat.
(Pictured by the plate. By the pound does not come with sides)
* 1 lb. Serves 2 people *
Octopus Japanese Restaurant image

 

Octopus Japanese Restaurant

112 N. Artsakh Ave., Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Alaskan$11.95
Krabmeat, avocado, and baked salmon.
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice$7.50
Spicy tuna served on crispy rice, avocado, and ranch sauce.
Salmon Sushi$3.50
Sake
Eden on Brand image

 

Eden on Brand

214 North Brand Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BLACK LABEL BURGER$25.00
Eden’s premium signature beef stuffed with truffle onion confit topped with aged cheddar, crispy potato strings, black truffle shavings & truffle garlic aioli.
FIREHOUSE BURGER$19.00
House blend Angus beef patty, habanero Jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, giardiniera, field tomato, & avocado crema.
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
Crispy chicken filet topped habanero jack cheese, cilantro aioli & homemade pickle slaw.
Bourbon Steak image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Bourbon Steak

237 S Brand Blvd, Glendale

Avg 4 (2408 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Foie Gras$22.00
Pan-Seared, Tare Glaze, Blini
16 oz Delmoninco Ribeye$74.00
16 ounce prime
Broccolini$14.00
Calabrian Chili, Almond, Manchego
Anoush To-Go image

 

Anoush To-Go

109 E Harvard Street, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Short Rib Sliders$15.00
Cabernet-braised short rib, cheddar, relish, Hawaiian Roll.
French Fries$5.00
Seasoned to perfection.
BBQ Plate$14.00
Choice of beef or chicken BBQ. Served with Rice, Grilled Tomatoes & Peppers.
Bacari image

 

Bacari

757 Americana Way, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burrata Caprese$12.00
burrata di gioia, fresh basil, heirloom cherry tomato, basil walnut pesto, grey salt
Tuscan Kale Salad$10.00
crispy black kale & chopped rainbow kale, persian cucumber, heirloom cherry tomato, green onion, crumbled feta, za’atar, sumac, kale tahini
Bacari Burger$10.00
all natural beef, open faced, fresh tomato, caramelized onion, worcestershire aioli, telera roll* (add fried egg +2)
ROCKBIRD image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

ROCKBIRD

1147 E Colorado St, Glendale

Avg 4.6 (969 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Wok Bird Sandwich$12.50
Sriracha mayo, sweet chili glaze and cali-slaw
Fried Baja Bird Sandwich$12.50
House Chipotle sauce, Zesty Cilantro sauce, citrus slaw and fresh tomatoes
Fries$4.50
Seasoned with our house spicy salt mix and cilantro
Cluck & Blaze image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Cluck & Blaze

4000 San Fernando Rd, Glendale

Avg 4.6 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Main Chick$11.99
Breast Fillet, Coleslaw, Pickles and our signature Comeback Sauce.
The Main Chick Combo$14.99
The Main Chick + 1 Side + 1 Beverage
Tenders$10.99
3 piece Tenders. Served with Texas Toast, Pickles and our signature comeback Sauce.
Crazy Rock'n Sushi image

 

Crazy Rock'n Sushi

239 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SALMON ROLL$5.50
AVOCADO ROLL$5.25
SPICY GARLIC EDAMAME$6.50
Katsuya image

 

Katsuya

702 Americana Way, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sushi Roll Set$15.00
1x Shrimp Crunch Roll (8 pc)
1x California Roll (8 pc)
Mac N Cheese$4.00
Cheese sauce, parmesan, sam's spice
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice$5.00
Truffle Avocado, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
Earthbar image

 

Earthbar

207 Goode Ave, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Flax Master$10.95
24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.
Muscle Up$9.95
27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
Lean + Green$10.95
21g protein. Avocado, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, coconut water, almond milk, blue spirulina, maca, Superfood protein.
Acai Grill image

 

Acai Grill

401 n brand Blvd B160, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Cage Free House Eggs w/ Chives & Asiago Cheese, AppleWood Smoked Bacon, Sweet Potato, Avocado, House Chipotle Aioli, Spinach Wrapped.
Paperback Brewing Co image

 

Paperback Brewing Co

422 Magnolia Ave, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seaweed Sushi Bar - Glendale image

 

Seaweed Sushi Bar - Glendale

318 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
0027 - Glendale image

 

0027 - Glendale

201 N Brand Blvd., Ste. 100, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beignet Box image

 

Beignet Box

658 Americana Way, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar image

 

Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar

126 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Restaurant banner

 

ROCA Pizza - Glendale

769 Americana Way N/A, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Slice Traditional Cheese$4.50
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Slice Bell Pepper (vegan)$5.00
tomato sauce, roasted red & yellow peppers, balsamic glaze, chopped basil, evoo
Slice Porcini Mushroom & Potato$5.50
yukon gold potatoes, porcini mushrooms, mozzarella, parsley
Restaurant banner

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Bourbon Burger Bar

237 S Brand Blvd, Glendale

Avg 4 (2408 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BBB Burger Experience$39.95
Choose any burger, side salad, and dessert for an incredible burger experience! Comes with duck fat fries and trio of sauces
Black Truffle Steak Burger$25.95
Black truffle camembert, caramelized french onion fondue, truffle butter, toasted sweet potato brioche bun.
Famous Duck Fat Fries$8.95
Trio of Sauces
Restaurant banner

 

Phoenicia

343 North Central Avenue, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MANTEE$19.95
KIBBEH NAYEH$14.95
KIBBEH MAKLI$11.95
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Chick Next Door - L.A.

1600 E Chevy Chase Dr, Glendale

Avg 4.5 (1447 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mini Steve's Fries$10.49
fries, mac n cheese, chicken tender, chick sauce
1 Slider + 1 Jumbo Tender + Fries (Combo 4)$12.69
slaw, pickles, chick sauce, brioche bun
2 Sliders + Fries (Combo 2)$13.69
slaw, pickles, chick sauce, brioche bun
Restaurant banner

 

Olia - Glenmark Hotel

1100 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Love You Latte

275 w lexington, Glendale

Avg 4.5 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Derby Room Glendale

357 Arden Ave, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

G Lounge

1109 N Brand Blvd, Glendale

Avg 4.5 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Harout image

 

Chef Harout

1377 W Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Escalope$12.50
Salt & Olive image

 

Salt & Olive

400 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

ShareTea - Glendale

2210 Glendale Galleria Space #S006, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
