Glendale American restaurants you'll love

Eden on Brand image

 

Eden on Brand

214 North Brand Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BLACK LABEL BURGER$25.00
Eden’s premium signature beef stuffed with truffle onion confit topped with aged cheddar, crispy potato strings, black truffle shavings & truffle garlic aioli.
FIREHOUSE BURGER$19.00
House blend Angus beef patty, habanero Jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, giardiniera, field tomato, & avocado crema.
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
Crispy chicken filet topped habanero jack cheese, cilantro aioli & homemade pickle slaw.
More about Eden on Brand
Bourbon Steak image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Bourbon Steak

237 S Brand Blvd, Glendale

Avg 4 (2408 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Foie Gras$22.00
Pan-Seared, Tare Glaze, Blini
16 oz Delmoninco Ribeye$74.00
16 ounce prime
Broccolini$14.00
Calabrian Chili, Almond, Manchego
More about Bourbon Steak
ROCKBIRD image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

ROCKBIRD

1147 E Colorado St, Glendale

Avg 4.6 (969 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Baja Bird Sandwich$12.50
House Chipotle sauce, Zesty Cilantro sauce, citrus slaw and fresh tomatoes
Fried Honey Bird Sandwich$12.50
House honey mustard, house pickles and fresh tomatoes
Fried Wok Bird Sandwich$12.50
Sriracha mayo, sweet chili glaze and cali-slaw
More about ROCKBIRD
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Chick Next Door - L.A.

1600 E Chevy Chase Dr, Glendale

Avg 4.5 (1447 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mini Steve's Fries$10.49
fries, mac n cheese, chicken tender, chick sauce
1 Slider + 1 Jumbo Tender + Fries (Combo 4)$12.69
slaw, pickles, chick sauce, brioche bun
2 Sliders + Fries (Combo 2)$13.69
slaw, pickles, chick sauce, brioche bun
More about Chick Next Door - L.A.
Restaurant banner

 

Olia - Glenmark Hotel

1100 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Olia - Glenmark Hotel
Restaurant banner

 

The Derby Room Glendale

357 Arden Ave, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Derby Room Glendale
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

G Lounge

1109 N Brand Blvd, Glendale

Avg 4.5 (199 reviews)
Takeout
More about G Lounge

