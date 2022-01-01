Glendale American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Glendale
More about Eden on Brand
Eden on Brand
214 North Brand Blvd, Glendale
|Popular items
|BLACK LABEL BURGER
|$25.00
Eden’s premium signature beef stuffed with truffle onion confit topped with aged cheddar, crispy potato strings, black truffle shavings & truffle garlic aioli.
|FIREHOUSE BURGER
|$19.00
House blend Angus beef patty, habanero Jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, giardiniera, field tomato, & avocado crema.
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$17.00
Crispy chicken filet topped habanero jack cheese, cilantro aioli & homemade pickle slaw.
More about Bourbon Steak
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Bourbon Steak
237 S Brand Blvd, Glendale
|Popular items
|Foie Gras
|$22.00
Pan-Seared, Tare Glaze, Blini
|16 oz Delmoninco Ribeye
|$74.00
16 ounce prime
|Broccolini
|$14.00
Calabrian Chili, Almond, Manchego
More about ROCKBIRD
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
ROCKBIRD
1147 E Colorado St, Glendale
|Popular items
|Fried Baja Bird Sandwich
|$12.50
House Chipotle sauce, Zesty Cilantro sauce, citrus slaw and fresh tomatoes
|Fried Honey Bird Sandwich
|$12.50
House honey mustard, house pickles and fresh tomatoes
|Fried Wok Bird Sandwich
|$12.50
Sriracha mayo, sweet chili glaze and cali-slaw
More about Chick Next Door - L.A.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Chick Next Door - L.A.
1600 E Chevy Chase Dr, Glendale
|Popular items
|Mini Steve's Fries
|$10.49
fries, mac n cheese, chicken tender, chick sauce
|1 Slider + 1 Jumbo Tender + Fries (Combo 4)
|$12.69
slaw, pickles, chick sauce, brioche bun
|2 Sliders + Fries (Combo 2)
|$13.69
slaw, pickles, chick sauce, brioche bun