Glendale Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Carousel Restaurant Glendale image

Carousel Restaurant Glendale

304 N Brand Blvd, Glendale

Avg 4.2 (4719 reviews)
Popular items
Family Dinner / Company Party
3 Types of Kebab ( Chicken Breast, Beef Lula & Beef Filet) , 11 Authentic Appetizers ( Basterma Rekaat, Beef Kofta, Cheese Fatayer, Falafel Meza, Kebbeh Nayyah, Hammos, Mutabbal, Tabbuleh, Muhammara, Labni Khaliji & Sarma) , 2 Sides ( Rice & Bulgur Pilaf ) and 1 Main Salad (Fattoush Salad) , served family Style.
Kebabs 8 oz. Per person.
Hammos$5.25
Garbanzo with sesame seed oil, tahini, lemon juice and garlic. Vegetarian.
* Small Serves 2 to 3 *
* Large Serves 4 to 5 *
Chicken Breast Kebab (Shish Tawook) by the Pound$16.00
Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, seasoned pita and pickled turnips. Shish tawook. Boneless, skinless chicken breast meat.
(Pictured by the plate. By the pound does not come with sides)
* 1 lb. Serves 2 people *
Restaurant banner

 

Olia - Glenmark Hotel

1100 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
