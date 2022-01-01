Glendale Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Carousel Restaurant Glendale
304 N Brand Blvd, Glendale
|Popular items
|Family Dinner / Company Party
3 Types of Kebab ( Chicken Breast, Beef Lula & Beef Filet) , 11 Authentic Appetizers ( Basterma Rekaat, Beef Kofta, Cheese Fatayer, Falafel Meza, Kebbeh Nayyah, Hammos, Mutabbal, Tabbuleh, Muhammara, Labni Khaliji & Sarma) , 2 Sides ( Rice & Bulgur Pilaf ) and 1 Main Salad (Fattoush Salad) , served family Style.
Kebabs 8 oz. Per person.
|Hammos
|$5.25
Garbanzo with sesame seed oil, tahini, lemon juice and garlic. Vegetarian.
* Small Serves 2 to 3 *
* Large Serves 4 to 5 *
|Chicken Breast Kebab (Shish Tawook) by the Pound
|$16.00
Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, seasoned pita and pickled turnips. Shish tawook. Boneless, skinless chicken breast meat.
(Pictured by the plate. By the pound does not come with sides)
* 1 lb. Serves 2 people *