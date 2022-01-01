Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken kebabs in Glendale

Go
Glendale restaurants
Toast

Glendale restaurants that serve chicken kebabs

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Carousel Restaurant Glendale

304 N Brand Blvd, Glendale

Avg 4.2 (4719 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Lula Kebab (Kafta) Plate$14.50
Minced lean chicken, minced onions and parsley.
Served with a choice of 2 side dishes. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, seasoned pita and pickled turnips.
Chicken Breast Kebab (Shish Tawook) by the Pound$18.00
Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, seasoned pita and pickled turnips. Shish tawook. Boneless, skinless chicken breast meat.
(Pictured by the plate. By the pound does not come with sides)
* 1 lb. Serves 2 people *
Chicken Lula Kebab (Kafta) by the Pound$17.00
Served with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, seasoned pita and pickled turnips. Kafta. Minced lean chicken, minced onions and parsley.
* 1 lb. Serves 2 people *
More about Carousel Restaurant Glendale
Salt & Olive image

 

Salt & Olive

400 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Boneless Chicken Kebab$16.95
marinated chicken kebab served with rice and salad
More about Salt & Olive

Browse other tasty dishes in Glendale

Octopus

Greek Salad

Pudding

Gyoza

Kebabs

Shish Kebabs

Salmon

Salmon Rolls

Map

More near Glendale to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (685 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (851 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston