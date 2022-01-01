Crispy chicken in Glendale
Glendale restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Eden on Brand
214 North Brand Blvd, Glendale
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$17.00
Crispy chicken filet topped habanero jack cheese, cilantro aioli & homemade pickle slaw.
Anoush To-Go
109 E Harvard Street, Glendale
|Anoush© Crispy Chicken Sliders
|$14.00
Fried, breaded organic chicken breast served on Hawaiian rill with pickles and Honey-Srirachi Aioli.
Katsuya
702 Americana Way, Glendale
|The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
|Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce