Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fattoush salad in Glendale

Go
Glendale restaurants
Toast

Glendale restaurants that serve fattoush salad

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale

304 N Brand Blvd, Glendale

Avg 4.2 (4719 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Great Fattoush Salad$14.00
Large fattoush salad mixed with lettuce. A la Carte.
The Great Fattoush Salad w/ Protein$14.00
Large fattoush salad mixed with lettuce. A la Carte with a choice of protein.
Fattoush Salad$7.00
Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, peppers, parsley, spices, toasted pita chips, verdolaga with sumac - citrus vinaigrette.
(One order serves 2 people)
More about Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale
Item pic

 

Elena's Greek Armenian Kitchen

1000 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fattoush Salad$8.00
Our famous Fattoush Salad with Sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and lettuce, fresh mint and tarragon with our special Fattoush dressing topped with traditional pita chips.
(Jumbo order can be served as a main meal or for 3 people)
More about Elena's Greek Armenian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Glendale

Tuna Rolls

Miso Soup

Tiramisu

Quesadillas

Cheesecake

Falafel Sandwiches

Chicken Teriyaki

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Glendale to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (995 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (995 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1052 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (793 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1066 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston