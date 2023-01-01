Fattoush salad in Glendale
Glendale restaurants that serve fattoush salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale
304 N Brand Blvd, Glendale
|The Great Fattoush Salad
|$14.00
Large fattoush salad mixed with lettuce. A la Carte.
|The Great Fattoush Salad w/ Protein
|$14.00
Large fattoush salad mixed with lettuce. A la Carte with a choice of protein.
|Fattoush Salad
|$7.00
Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, peppers, parsley, spices, toasted pita chips, verdolaga with sumac - citrus vinaigrette.
(One order serves 2 people)
Elena's Greek Armenian Kitchen
1000 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale
|Fattoush Salad
|$8.00
Our famous Fattoush Salad with Sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and lettuce, fresh mint and tarragon with our special Fattoush dressing topped with traditional pita chips.
(Jumbo order can be served as a main meal or for 3 people)